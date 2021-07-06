Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1,583.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,843 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 159,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.