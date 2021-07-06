Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,028 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

