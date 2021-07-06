Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 237.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

