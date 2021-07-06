Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 3,410 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

