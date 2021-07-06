Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2,160.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

