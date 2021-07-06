Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 104,040 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,040 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

