Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of MNDY opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

