Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54. Pirelli & C. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

