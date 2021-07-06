Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Sells 174,636 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,636 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for 35.1% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $109,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5,490.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

