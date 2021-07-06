Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,965.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.01460995 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

