Plian (PI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,881.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $113,881.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00975851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.57 or 0.08776182 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 827,712,232 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.