Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 31 on July 30th

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 921 ($12.03) on Tuesday. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 799.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Also, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Insiders sold 658,766 shares of company stock valued at $501,136,500 in the last 90 days.

