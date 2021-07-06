Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.1 days.

RAMPF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.