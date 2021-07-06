Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $90.26 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $90.26 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003692 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00975851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.57 or 0.08776182 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,082 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

