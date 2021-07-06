Polyient Games Governance Token Price Hits $120.02 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $120.02 or 0.00353249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $7,295.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

