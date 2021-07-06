Porvair’s (PRV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON PRV traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 584 ($7.63). The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,200. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.63 million and a PE ratio of 31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 608 ($7.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.49.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

