Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Up 25.4% in June

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

PRLD stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

