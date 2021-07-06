Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 143,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 85.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $493.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTH. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

