Professional Planning Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

