Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,666 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

