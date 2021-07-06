Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 6,376 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.27. 24,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,638. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $500.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

