Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.10 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $384.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.