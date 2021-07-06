Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 88.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,662,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 85.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200,497 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777 over the last three months.

NYSE A traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.81. 29,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,037. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $148.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

