Project Pai Price Tops $0.0174 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $27.11 million and $1.45 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,759,240,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,150,109 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

