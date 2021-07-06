Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,961 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

