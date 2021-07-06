ProximaX Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $109,029.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00138456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00167520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.69 or 1.00173623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00917338 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

