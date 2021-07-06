Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

