Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,253 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ELY opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.61. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

