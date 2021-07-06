Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.