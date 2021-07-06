Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $497,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

