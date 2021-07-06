Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,168,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,621,800 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

