Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 283 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.33. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

