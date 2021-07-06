Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Myers Industries worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

