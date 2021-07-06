Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of SON stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

