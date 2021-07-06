Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.89 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

