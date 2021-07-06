Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.