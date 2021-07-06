Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

VFC opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.