Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.63 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.