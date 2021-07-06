Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.14 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

