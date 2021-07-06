Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

