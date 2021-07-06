Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $129,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.08. 2,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

