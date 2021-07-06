PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 2,557 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $89,418.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

