PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 61,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

