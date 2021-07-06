Pundi X[new] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.10 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $296.95 million and approximately $33.10 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.38 or 0.99600949 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00949168 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

