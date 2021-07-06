Pyrk 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,906.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $82,430.08 and $2,906.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

