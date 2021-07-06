Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.