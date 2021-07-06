Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE XEC opened at $73.71 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.