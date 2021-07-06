Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Raised by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NYSE OXY opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

