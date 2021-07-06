Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Increased by Analyst

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for STORE Capital in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STOR. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STOR stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

