Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

